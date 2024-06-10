Niclas Füllkrug on the debate surrounding Manuel Neuer: “We don’t have any of these topics within the team.”

Speaking at a press conference to kick off the opening week of EURO 2024, striker Niclas Füllkrug weighed in on the debate surrounding Manuel Neuer as Germany’s number one.

After Germany’s two warm-up friendlies against Ukraine and Greece ahead of EURO 2024, Neuer’s performances in both games were far from promising, including making a mistake in the lead-up to Greece’s goal on Friday. There have been calls for Marc-André ter Stegen to start ahead of Neuer at the Euros with the Barcelona keeper replacing Neuer as Germany’s number one since he broke his leg when skiing.

After the game on Friday, Nagelsmann maintained his support for Neuer, while today Füllkrug weighed in on the debate: “We don’t have any of these topics within the team. We have a clear hierarchy and a coaching staff that makes the decisions. As a team, we are completely behind that. We are spoiled in this position and have a surplus of quality. Manu is a goalkeeper who has an outstanding charisma and gives every team incredible support. After such an injury, mistakes like that can happen. But we are all behind him.”

The two friendlies were Neuer’s first appearances for Germany since the 4-2 win against Costa Rica in Qatar at the 2022 World Cup, this has been due to the extended period out with a broken leg, as well as illness keeping him out of the March international break.

On Friday, Germany kicks off EURO 2024 against Scotland in Munich. After 18 months of ups and downs for Germany since their group stage exit in Qatar, they will want to mimic the World Cup in 2006 and give the country the chance to believe in the team once again.

GGFN | Jack Meenan