Nick Young gets tattoo on his neck hours before Game 3 of NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young got a new neck tattoo in Cleveland less than 24 hours before Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. (Getty Images)

After jumping up to a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors had two days off before Game 3 of the series in Cleveland on Wednesday night.

With that time off, Warriors guard Nick Young decided to make an unusual pit stop upon arrival in northeast Ohio. He went to a tattoo parlor.

According to TMZ Sports, Young went to Focused Tattoo in Cleveland to get a new cupid tattoo on the right side of his neck on Tuesday — just one day before Game 3 of the series.

Nick Young got a neck tattoo less than a day before Game 3 of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/4aBHlIgQOx — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) June 6, 2018





Young has averaged just 12 minutes per game so far in the series, and has scored just two points and grabbed one board.

While it’s probably cutting it close to get a new tattoo on your neck — a spot that can’t be comfortable at all — less than 24 hours before a game in the NBA Finals, maybe it’ll give Swaggy P an extra boost on Wednesday night.

