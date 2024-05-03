Nick Sirianni: We'll start Mekhi Becton out at tackle and see what happens

Mekhi Becton officially signed with the Eagles this week and head coach Nick Sirianni discussed the team's plans for him at a Friday press conference.

Becton played tackle throughout his time with the Jets, so the initial thought was that the Eagles signed him to serve as a backup to Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. They are moving Cam Jurgens from guard to take over for the retired Jason Kelce at center, however, and Sirianni was asked if Becton will be under consideration on the interior.

"We obviously have a lot of time to figure out who the top five guys are. He's played tackle, obviously, as everybody knows. He'll start there and then we'll see what happens," Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team.

Landon Dickerson is set at left guard with Tyler Steen, Matt Hennessey, Brett Toth, and fifth-round pick Trevor Keegan on hand as other guard options.