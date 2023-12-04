Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts was fine after returning to game, we'll see how he's feeling

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts briefly left today's loss to the 49ers, but head coach Nick Sirianni didn't sound overly concerned about his quarterback's health afterward.

"I thought he was fine when he came back in," Sirianni said. "We'll see how he's feeling."

The Eagles announced that Hurts was being evaluated for a concussion, and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota entered the game and took five snaps in the fourth quarter. But once Hurts was cleared, he returned.

Sirianni was questioned about whether he was trying to protect Hurts by not calling for a tush push late in the game, but Sirianni said Hurts' health didn't factor in any play calling once Hurts returned to the game.

Next week the Eagles play at the NFC East rival Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, in one of the biggest games of this NFL season. Philadelphia will hope to have a healthy Hurts in Dallas.