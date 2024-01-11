Nick Saban career, by the numbers: Alabama football record, championships, draft picks
Alabama football coach Nick Saban retired on Wednesday, leaving behind an incredible coaching career that included a lengthy peak with the Crimson Tide. Just how successful was he? It can be quantified in a lot of ways. Below is a look at Saban's career, by the numbers:
297
On-field wins, record 297-71-1 (five from 2007 vacated by NCAA)
292
NCAA-recognized wins as collegiate head coach, record 292-71-1
206
On-field wins at Alabama, record 206-29-0
201
NCAA-recognized wins at Alabama, record 201-29-0
128
Consecutive poll weeks ranked in AP Top 10 (Oct. 3, 2015 - Sept. 17, 2023)
123
NFL draft picks from Alabama since 2009, the most of any school in that time (through 2023 draft)
.912
Saban's winning percentage coaching head-to-head against his former assistants (31-3).
.900
Winning percentage at Alabama in SEC title game (9-1).
.806
All-time on-field winning percentage (297-71-1)
.846
All-time winning percentage in SEC title game (11-2)
.876
On-field winning percentage at Alabama (206-29)
49
First-round NFL draft picks across Saban's career, an NCAA record (through 2023 draft)
44
First-round NFL draft picks from Alabama under Saban (through 2023 draft)
19
Combined bowl wins and playoff wins
15
Consecutive wins over rival Tennessee (2007-21)
15
Consecutive years producing a first-round NFL draft pick, an NCAA record (2009-23)
12
School record number of NFL draft picks in a single draft (2018)
11
SEC championships as a head coach
9
SEC championships as Alabama's coach
8
Career wins over a team ranked No.1 in the AP poll
7
National championships as a head coach
6
National championships as Alabama's head coach
6
First-round NFL draft picks in 2021, tying an NCAA record with Miami (2004)
2
Undefeated seasons (14-0 in 2009, 13-0 in 2020)
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban retirement: Alabama coaching career by the numbers