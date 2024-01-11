Nick Saban career, by the numbers: Alabama football record, championships, draft picks

Alabama football coach Nick Saban retired on Wednesday, leaving behind an incredible coaching career that included a lengthy peak with the Crimson Tide. Just how successful was he? It can be quantified in a lot of ways. Below is a look at Saban's career, by the numbers:

297

On-field wins, record 297-71-1 (five from 2007 vacated by NCAA)

292

NCAA-recognized wins as collegiate head coach, record 292-71-1

206

On-field wins at Alabama, record 206-29-0

201

NCAA-recognized wins at Alabama, record 201-29-0

128

Consecutive poll weeks ranked in AP Top 10 (Oct. 3, 2015 - Sept. 17, 2023)

123

NFL draft picks from Alabama since 2009, the most of any school in that time (through 2023 draft)

.912

Saban's winning percentage coaching head-to-head against his former assistants (31-3).

.900

Winning percentage at Alabama in SEC title game (9-1).

.806

All-time on-field winning percentage (297-71-1)

.846

All-time winning percentage in SEC title game (11-2)

.876

On-field winning percentage at Alabama (206-29)

49

First-round NFL draft picks across Saban's career, an NCAA record (through 2023 draft)

44

First-round NFL draft picks from Alabama under Saban (through 2023 draft)

19

Combined bowl wins and playoff wins

15

Consecutive wins over rival Tennessee (2007-21)

15

Consecutive years producing a first-round NFL draft pick, an NCAA record (2009-23)

12

School record number of NFL draft picks in a single draft (2018)

11

SEC championships as a head coach

9

SEC championships as Alabama's coach

8

Career wins over a team ranked No.1 in the AP poll

7

National championships as a head coach

6

National championships as Alabama's head coach

6

First-round NFL draft picks in 2021, tying an NCAA record with Miami (2004)

2

Undefeated seasons (14-0 in 2009, 13-0 in 2020)

Reach Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban retirement: Alabama coaching career by the numbers