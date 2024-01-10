Nick Saban retiring as Alabama football coach: reports

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is retiring, ESPN and The Athletic reported Wednesday, ending one of the greatest coaching careers in college football history.

Saban, 72, retires after leading Alabama to the College Football Playoff, where the Crimson Tide lost to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

Saban ends his 50-year coaching career as one of the most successful college football coaches. He led Alabama to six national championships, and led LSU to one, with the seven national titles the most in NCAA history.

Saban has been head coach of Alabama since 2007 and finishes his tenure in Tuscaloosa at 201-29 with nine SEC championships and eight College Football Playoff appearances.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nick Saban retiring as Alabama football coach, per reports