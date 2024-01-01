Nick Saban, Alabama ‘not concerned’ about Michigan sign-stealing scandal

Perhaps the biggest storyline of the 2023-24 college football season has been the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal. Of course, the topic would once again come up on Sunday when Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh held their joint press conference the day before the two square off in the Rose Bowl.

Coach Saban was asked if he and the Crimson Tide were worried about the sign-stealing leading up to the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on New Year’s Day.

“No, we’re really not concerned about that. Integrity in the game I think is really, really important, and our team has had every opportunity to prepare for this game just like they have every other game.”

Saban would quickly deflect and move the conversation to how his team has to quickly adjust in-game because of the no-huddle offense.

“I think that especially when you’re a no-huddle team, you’ve got to adapt and adjust how you communicate with the quarterback. Hopefully, one day we’ll get to the NFL system where you can just talk to the guy in his helmet. I think that would be a lot better. “But for now, we just have to adapt to how we communicate with the quarterback, and we’ll change it up and try to not put our players at a disadvantage in any way.”

Coach Saban, as always, handled the question with great integrity and refused to throw any sort of shade at Harbaugh or the Wolverines.

Kickoff between Alabama and Michigan is at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire