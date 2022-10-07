Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Japan Open just before quarterfinal match

Nick Kyrgios of Australia announces his withdrawal due to a knee issue before his scheduled quarterfinal match with Taylor Fritz. (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

Fifth-seeded Nick Kyrgios, just minutes before his Japan Open quarterfinal match against third-seeded American Taylor Fritz was expected to start on Friday, withdrew from the event with a knee issue.

Kyrgios also pulled out of the doubles draw, where he and Thanasi Kokkinakis had reached the semifinals.

Fritz advances to the semifinals against seventh-seeded Denis Shapovalov, who defeated ninth-seeded Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals Friday.

Astana Open

Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the semifinals in Kazakhstan with a 7-6, 6-3 victory over seventh-seeded Hubert Hurkacz.

Fourth-seeded Novak Djokovic and second-seeded Daniil Medvedev were to play later Friday. Djokovic, who is looking for his 90th ATP singles titles, faces Karen Khachanov, while Medvedev battles Roberto Bautista Agut.