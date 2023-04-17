Would Nick Caserio return to Patriots? Texans GM shuts down rumor originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Nick Caserio isn't bleeping leaving.

Caserio in entering third season as the Texans' general manager, but there was some speculation that he'd leave Houston to return to the New England Patriots following the 2023 NFL Draft after Sports Radio 610’s John McClain said last week he heard the possibility floated at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Caserio was asked about that speculation Monday and gave a pretty definitive answer.

"Quite frankly, I'm almost embarrassed I have to (address it)," Caserio told reporters, via ESPN's Field Yates. "I feel sort of like Leonardo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street. I'm not leaving. There's never really been any substantive discussions of the sort."

Caserio spent nearly two decades with the Patriots from 2001 to 2020 and served as New England's director of player personnel for 13 seasons, so he obviously has close ties to the organization. But new director of player personnel Matt Groh is just two years into his current role, so it's hard to imagine New England would bring Caserio back in his previous role, especially since the Patriots have actually drafted well over the last two years.

For his part, McClain said he was dubious of the rumor he heard, noting that Texans ownership seems happy with Caserio and that he's currently under contract for the 2023 season.

Long story short: Don't expect Caserio back in Foxboro anytime soon.