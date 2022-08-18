Nick Bosa views Hassan Ridgeway as 49ers' key D.J. Jones replacement

Who Bosa views as top candidate to replace former DT Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

EAGAN, Minn. — The 49ers were unable to retain a key figure on their defensive line in the offseason.

But defensive end Nick Bosa said newcomer Hassan Ridgeway has what it takes to help pick up the slack as a rotational player on early downs.

Ridgeway returned to practice Wednesday against the Minnesota Vikings after missing time the past two weeks with a quadriceps strain.

Bosa, who also mentioned he likes what he has seen from Javon Kinlaw, believes the addition of Ridgeway will help the team compensate for the free-agent loss of nose tackle D.J. Jones.

“He’s really important to our D-line,” Bosa said of Ridgeway. “Having him healthy is important. He took his time with his quad, and I’m happy he took his time. And he’s feeling really good now.

“He looks as good as he was in the beginning of camp. He’s going to be a really important piece since we lost D.J.”

Jones cashed in as a free agent this offseason, signing a three-year, $30 million contract with the Denver Broncos. Jones spent five seasons with the 49ers, and had a career-best 56 tackles last season.

Ridgeway is a six-year NFL veteran, who played three seasons apiece with Indianapolis and Philadelphia. He registered two sacks and 20 tackles last season.

He signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract with the 49ers in the offseason.

