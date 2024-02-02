Nick Bosa on Chiefs' offensive tackles: "They hold a lot"

San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa says that when studying the Chiefs' offensive tackles on film, he's seeing a lot of penalties.

Asked for his assessment of Chiefs offensive tackles Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor, Bosa said the penalties stand out.

"They hold a lot," Bosa said.

According to NFLPenalties.com, Taylor led the NFL with 20 penalties in 2023, including eight holding flags. Smith was called for five penalties, four of which were holding.

49ers owner Jed York is still complaining about what he thought was an uncalled holding penalty committed by the Chiefs against Bosa in Super Bowl LIV, and the 49ers will be hoping the officials call holding closely in Super Bowl LVIII.