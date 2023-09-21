Nick Bosa, 49ers keeping this key Daniel Jones stat in mind for ‘TNF' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers' defense rattled second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett in Week 1 and contained veteran Matthew Stafford in Week 2.

They now face a unique challenge in New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on Thursday night at Levi's Stadium.

Jones is far from a perfect quarterback but he can extend plays and drives with his legs. On Tuesday, 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa outlined a statistic the defense is highlighting entering the primetime clash.

In 16 career games that Jones completes less than 60 percent of his pass attempts, the Giants are 1-15.

"He’s good in the pocket," Bosa told reporters Tuesday in Santa Clara. "... If we can pressure him a lot and keep his completion percentage down, then we have a good chance."

Jones lost five such games as a rookie in 2019 and three apiece in 2020, '21 and '22. He completed just 53.6 percent of his pass attempts during the Cowboys' 40-0 drubbing of the Giants to open the 2023 NFL season two weeks ago.

The only time Jones completed less than 60 percent of his attempts and won was the Giants' 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020. The opposing quarterback that game was current 49ers backup Brandon Allen, who was filling in for the injured Joe Burrow on a four-win Bengals team.

Jones and the Giants' offense will be without their top weapon Thursday in Saquon Barkley, who is tied for the team lead in receptions (nine) this season. Tight end Darren Waller, who New York acquired in a trade last offseason, will be New York's top active pass-catcher. Waller hauled in nine catches for 112 yards over the first two games.

"It's pretty much going to be the opposite of what we just did with Stafford," Bosa said. "Definitely could hold it a little bit. We just have to keep him in the pocket, he's going to try and get out any chance he gets, so just trying to close it in on him and be good in our rush lanes and we could have a good day."

The 49ers will try to keep Jones' completion percentage down, which all starts by applying pressure in the pass rush. Bosa, hunting for his first sack since signing a record five-year contract extension earlier this month, plans to be in Jones' face all night Thursday.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast