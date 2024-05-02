NIC golf coach Russell Grove comes up just short of qualifying for PGA Championship

May 1—North Idaho College golf coach Russell Grove's bid to qualify for the PGA Championship for the second straight year came up short Wednesday in Frisco, Texas.

Grove shot a 3-over 75 in blustery conditions to finish 72 holes at 7-over 295 at the 56th PGA Professional Championship. He finished in a tie for 26th.

The Top 20 advanced to the 106th PGA Championship in two weeks at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Grove opened with rounds of 70 and 72, but the field's third-round scoring average soared to 76.5 due to strong winds and tougher pin locations. Grove shot 37 on the front but closed with a 41 to drop to 4 over after 54 holes.

The University of Idaho graduate shot 37 on the first nine Wednesday before an eventful back nine with three birdies, five bogeys and one par. Grove was two strokes from being in a playoff.

Grove closed with a 6-under 66 last year to tie for 11th at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico, to earn a spot at Oak Hill in the 2023 PGA Championship.

Ben Polland, director of golf at Shooting Star in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, was the only player to finish under par. He shot a 76 to finish at 2-under.

Corey Prugh, golf coach at Community Colleges of Spokane, shot 76-73 and missed the 36-hole cut by two strokes.