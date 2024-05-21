NI football grounds expected to get £36m funding

Long-awaiting funding of more than £36m is expected to be announced for Northern Ireland football grounds on Wednesday.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons is also expected to pledge cash for grassroots football and a national training centre.

A large share of the money is expected to be allocated to clubs in the top tiers of local football, with Glentoran, Cliftonville and Coleraine among the teams hoping for financial help.

The £36.2m is the same amount pledged to local football more than 10 years ago, but the funding was hit by a long series of delays.

It is understood that Mr Lyons accepts that much more money is now required to modernise local football facilities.

The £36.2m will be allocated to clubs through an application scheme, with money being handed out from April next year.

Originally known as the “sub-regional stadia programme for soccer”, the project dates back to March 2011 and was supposed to be completed by March 2018.