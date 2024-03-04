NHL trade deadline primer: Team needs, players who could be dealt

The separation between the NHL's playoff contenders and the league's likely non-playoff teams is starting to become clearer.

This week, the first group will try to acquire players from the second group, and the second group will attempt to acquire prospects and draft picks to get younger and aid their future. They have until Friday's NHL trade deadline to get that done.

The Vancouver Canucks (Elias Lindholm) and Winnipeg Jets (Sean Monahan) made moves during the All-Star break, then the Dallas Stars added Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev last week. More deals will be coming.

Here's a look at this week's NHL trade deadline:

Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin is the top remaining trade deadline target.

When is the 2024 NHL trade deadline?

The NHL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, March 8.

Who could be buyers for the 2024 NHL trade deadline?

Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning, among others.

Who could be sellers for the 2024 NHL trade deadline?

Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins, among others.

What are team needs heading into the 2024 NHL trade deadline?

Plenty of contenders would benefit from acquiring Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin. The Golden Knights have been slumping without injured Jack Eichel and Mark Stone. Eichel is skating again but Stone is week-to-week. If he's out for the rest of the regular season, Vegas could seek a replacement winger. The Rangers lost winger Blake Wheeler to injury and could use help there. The New Jersey Devils could use a goalie upgrade but might be too far back.

Which players could be traded before the 2024 NHL trade deadline?

Hanifin is the biggest name remaining, but plenty of others could move. Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel is currently injured but would add elite scoring to a team that acquires him. Other possibilities: Anaheim Ducks forwards Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano, St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich and Philadelphia Flyers defensemen Nick Seeler and Sean Walker.

How busy was last season's trade deadline day?

Most of the big trades happened in the week leading up to deadline day. But on deadline day, there were 19 trades involving 34 players and 14 draft picks. The Penguins made a couple moves but weren't able to keep their playoff streak alive.

What was the busiest trade deadline day in NHL history?

There were 32 trades in both 2022 (52 players, 26 draft picks) and 2020 (55 players, 22 picks). There nearly was a 33rd trade in 2022, but the Vegas Golden Knights' trade of Evgenii Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks was rescinded because it violated the terms of the player's modified no-trade clause. The fiasco eventually cost the Senators a first-round pick and general manager Pierre Dorion his job.

