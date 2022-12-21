Leafs' Bunting gets manhandled by official during fiery exchange

Leafs winger Michael Bunting was on the wrong end of some ref-on-player violence on Tuesday night. (Getty)

With edgy players on both sides like Michael Bunting, Corey Perry and others, and the recent playoff history between these two clubs, Tuesday night’s Leafs-Lightning clash was expected to be an intense showdown.

And even official Dan Kelly wanted a piece of the action.

Both teams entered the night separated by just three points in the Atlantic Division, with the Leafs holding a slight edge. So plenty was on the line for each squad during this mid-December matchup.

The Maple Leafs jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the 16:45 mark of the opening frame courtesy of Bunting’s eighth goal of the season — his fourth over the last five games. But the 27-year-old captured headlines for another reason.

After Pierre-Édouard Bellemare drilled Mitch Marner into the boards during the dying seconds of the first, his teammates quickly came to his defence, with a scrum ensuing. Bunting was among those included in that mix, grabbing a piece of Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev.

Bellemare finishes a hit on Marner at the end of the period



starts a scrum

But before Bunting could create much havoc, Kelly (the linesman) pulled him away from the group and forcefully ushered him toward Toronto’s tunnel. Despite being compliant, Bunting was pushed repeatedly off the ice by the linesman, nearly tripping over the lip of the boards in the process.

Afterwards, while trying to understand the situation, the Maple Leafs forward seems to shout, "What the f*** are you doing? That was crazy."

Are you cool with linesman Dan Kelly shoving Michael Bunting off the ice

Bunting and Bellemare received off-setting roughing penalties for their actions, although the Maple Leafs still began the middle frame on the power play, on which Auston Matthews notched his 17th marker of 2022-23.

Bunting is often found in the middle of most post-whistle scrums, but this is probably the first time he’s ever been shoved by an official.

The fourth-round selection from 2014 has eight goals and 23 points in 33 games this season, logging 15:39 of ice-time per night. He finished as a finalist for the Calder Trophy last season after tallying 23 goals and 63 points across 79 contests.

The Leafs, meanwhile, went on to beat the Lightning 4-1 in a dominant showing.

