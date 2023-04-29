NHL highlights: David Pastrnak scores unreal goal for Bruins in Game 6

NHL highlights: Pastrnak scores unreal goal for Bruins in Game 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

David Pastrnak has been pretty quiet in the Bruins' first-round series against the Panthers, but he made his presence felt in Game 6 with one of the most gorgeous goals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs so far.

Pastrnak took a pass from Brad Marchand, spun and shot the puck between his legs with enough power to roof it over Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky blocker side.

Check out the unreal display of skill in the video below:

It was Pastrnak's third goal of the series. He entered Friday night having been held without a single point in three of the last four games.

The goal was the Bruins' second on the power play in Game 6. Boston has dominated with the man advantage in this series with eight goals scored.