Blackhawks' Connor Bedard adds to early-career legend with first monster game in NHL

Connor Bedard pretty much single-handedly lifted the Blackhawks to a road win over an NHL juggernaut on Thursday with a historic four-point night.

You'll be hearing this on an extremely regular basis for the next 15-20 years: Connor Bedard had himself a night on Thursday.

From his first game to first NHL goal to everything in between, Bedard has already had his fair share of moments, but on Thursday the 18-year-old really announced his arrival to the hockey world with the first multi-goal, four-point night of his young career — in just his 12th game.

Super rookie Connor Bedard went off against the Lightning on Thursday. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (AP)

With this beauty as time ticked down in the first period, Bedard became the youngest player in Blackhawks history to record a multi-goal game.

Not only was the ability to corral that pass and finish in tight at that speed immaculate, but the little no-look, toe-tap back pass he makes in transition to get the puck to Foligno after gaining position on Nikita Kucherov and robbing him with a quick stick lift at the Tampa blue line is an absolute piece of magic from the kid.

Just absurd.

IT'S A 2-GOAL, 3-POINT PERIOD FOR CONNOR BEDARD pic.twitter.com/KQenTU8qvR — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) November 10, 2023

That sensational tuck came just over two minutes after Bedard potted his second point of the opening period with a primary assist via this subtle — but nasty — no-look feed over to Tyler Johnson to give the Blackhawks the lead for good.

The no-look pass from Bedard 🤌 pic.twitter.com/Cjvj3Df17C — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) November 10, 2023

Of course, it wouldn't be a truly great night if the star rookie didn't join a legend — and some guy you never heard of from 80 years ago — in the NHL record books, which is exactly what he did.

You're safe for now, Bep.

Youngest players in NHL history with a 4-point game



Ted Kennedy (Maple Leafs, 1944) 18y 27d

Bep Guidolin (Bruins, 1944) 18y 56d

Connor Bedard (#Blackhawks, 2023) 18y 115d pic.twitter.com/DGCgEwXeDW — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 10, 2023

With the effort, Bedard became youngest NHL player with a three-point first period since Pierre Turgeon in 1987, according to Sportsnet Stats. The Vancouver, British Columbia product is also the youngest player in Blackhawks franchise history with a 3-point game.

Bedard is now up to seven goals and 11 points on the season — leading all rookies, and Blackhawks skaters, in both categories.