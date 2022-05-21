NFLPA Rookie Premiere provides first look at Packers rookies Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs

The NFL Players Association Rookie Premiere provided a first-time look at Green Bay Packers rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs in their full green-and-gold uniforms.

The NFLPA’s official Twitter account posted a photo of the entire 42-player group, with Watson and Doubs featured prominently in the front center.

The NFLPA describes the annual event as the “first major business and marketing event following the NFL Draft” and “one of the most valuable opportunities available to NFLPA partners.”

“It’s the first time to connect directly with professional football’s most promising and marketable young players–all in one place—and build content and relationships that extend into the season and beyond.”

Previous Packers draft picks such as Amari Rodgers, Jordan Love, A.J. Dillon, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jamaal Williams attended the event.

Watson posted this photo on Instagram of the personalized lockers for him and Doubs:

Watson was the Packers’ second-round pick and the team’s highest draft pick at wide receiver since 2002. Doubs was the Packers’ first of two fourth-round picks.

