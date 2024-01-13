NFL Wild Card Saturday: Browns vs. Texans scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Texas quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is just 22, is starting his first career playoff game Saturday against the Browns, who are being quarterbacked by 38-year-old veteran Joe Flacco. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Unexpected seasons from both the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans have landed them in the playoffs, facing each other during NFL Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Browns, after dealing with mediocre play and then a season-ending injury from their expensive quarterback Deshaun Watson, found unlikely success after the arrival of ol' Joe Flacco, the former Baltimore Ravens starter who had spent the last three seasons as backup on the New York Jets. Under a revitalized Flacco, who is 38, the Browns offense began to click. They won four of their last five games, and seven of their last ten.

On the other side of the coin is C.J. Stroud and the Texans. Stroud is just 22 and in his rookie year. There were expectations of Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and he has met and surpassed them. The Texans got off to a middling 3-3 start, but Stroud found his footing after their Week 7 bye and they went 7-4 the rest of the way. Stroud also displayed that rare but vital quarterback trait: the ability to elevate everyone around him.

This is Flacco's 16th career playoff game. It's the first for Stroud, and likely the biggest game of his career to this point. Will experience win out, or will youth defeat age? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from Saturday's Wild Card game.