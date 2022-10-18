Week 7 Pickups: Stash rookies, drop Jets WRs & Robbie Anderson trade reaction

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens for the weekly waiver wire pickups podcast, but the show kicks off with the guys reacting to the news that WR Robbie Anderson has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals and WR DeSean Jackson is visiting with the Baltimore Ravens.

The guys also discuss the impact of Carson Wentz’s injury and how it will affect the Washington Commanders WRs, if at all, before moving on to recapping the Sunday night game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Once they make it to the waiver wire pickups section of the episode…there’s not much here. Between bye weeks and nobody taking a step forward that won’t soon lose their job to a returning starter, there’s just not a lot of fantasy gold on the waiver wire this week.

One guy to look for is Indianapolis Colts WR Alec Pierce, who is putting up consistent numbers in an offense that seems like it might finally be finding its identity as a pass-first operation.

Before wrapping up with an update from the Treviso Babes league, Matt and Andy tell you who they would suggest dropping, which guys they think are still worth holding onto, and which rookies would make for great stashes at the end of your bench for the second half of the season.

01:30 Cardinals trade for WR Robbie Anderson following WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown injury

12:45 WR DeSean Jackson visiting Ravens

14:20 Carson Wentz out for 4-6 weeks, Taylor Heinicke to get Commanders starting QB job

19:55 Rams LT Joe Noteboom out for season with torn Achilles

20:50 SNF Philadelphia Eagles 26, Dallas Cowboys 17

31:00 Waiver Wire Pickups - Running Backs

37:30 Waiver Wire Pickups - Wide Receivers

41:30 Change in the Indianapolis Colts offensive identity?

46:40 Waiver Wire Pickups - Quarterbacks & Tight Ends

52:25 Drops

55:50 Hold on loosely

58:45 Getting in early

61:20 Treviso Babes update

