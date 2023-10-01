NFL Week 4 Sunday Night Football live tracker: Taylor Swift looks to bring Chiefs luck again vs. Jets

Taylor Swift is expected to be in attendance for another Chiefs game in Week 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing the New York Jets on "Sunday Night Football," but the main attraction won't be on the field. Taylor Swift is once again expected to attend the game, and will be in a suite rooting for Travis Kelce. We're only partially joking about that "main attraction" part.

Kelce and the Chiefs are fresh off a dismantling of the Chicago Bears. The Chiefs pulled off a 41-10 victory over the Bears. Kelce caught a touchdown in that contest, and will look to repeat that performance in Week 4.

That should prove more difficult against a tough Jets defense. The Jets remain a difficult matchup when their star-studded defense is on the field. The offense, on the other hand, is a different issue. Zach Wilson hasn't lived up to his No. 2 overall draft billing, and needs to put points on the board if the Jets hope to take down the high-scoring Chiefs in Week 4.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports updates you on the latest scores, stats and injuries as the Jets take on the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football."