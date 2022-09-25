NFL Week 3 early inactives: Aidan Hutchinson will play

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson notched his first three sacks as an NFL player in last Sunday’s win over the Commanders and he’ll have a chance to add to that total against the Vikings on Sunday. Hutchinson hurt his thigh in the second half last Sunday and missed two days of practice during the week, but he is active for Sunday’s game in Minnesota.

The Lions will also have running back D'Andre Swift (elbow), tight end T.J. Hockenson (hip), and center Frank Ragnow (foot). All three of them were listed as questionable on Friday and Ragnow did not play in Week Two.

Lions at Vikings

Lions: G Jonah Jackson, DL John Cominsky, DL Demetrius Taylor, G Drew Forbes, CB Chase Lucas, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, TE James Mitchell

Vikings: S Harrison Smith, CB Andrew Booth, T Vederian Lowe, OL Chris Reed, LB Luiji Vilain, RB Ty Chandler, DL Esezi Otomewo

Bills at Dolphins

Bills: CB Dane Jackson, DT Jordan Phillips, DT Ed Oliver, WR Khalil Shakir, TE Tommy Sweeney, C Mitch Morse, S Jordan Poyer

Dolphins: TE Cethan Carter, TE Hunter Long, DT Raekwon Davis, RB Myles Gaskin, WR Erik Ezukanma, QB Skylar Thompson

Eagles at Commanders

Eagles: QB Ian Book, S Reed Blankenship, RB Trey Sermon, DE Janorius Robinson, G Josh Sills

Commanders: DE Casey Toohill, DT Daniel Wise, QB Sam Howell, CB William Jackson III, G Chris Paul, TE Cole Turner, DE James Smith-Williams

Chiefs at Colts

Chiefs: K Harrison Butker, DE Mike Danna

Colts: LB Shaquille Leonard

Saints at Panthers

Saints: CB Alonte Taylor

Panthers:

Bengals at Jets

Bengals:

Jets: QB Zach Wilson, WR Denzel Mims, TE Lawrence Cager, CB Bryce Hall, DE Bryce Huff.

Texans at Bears

Texans: DL Kurt Hinish, T Austin Deculus, TE Brevin Jordan, CB Isaac Yiadom

Bears: LB Matthew Adams, S Dane Cruikshank, TE Ryan Griffin

Ravens at Patriots

Ravens: T Ronnie Stanley, RB Kenyan Drake, WR James Proche, DE Brent Urban, CB Daryl Worley

Story continues

Patriots:

Raiders at Titans

Raiders: LB Denzel Perryman, WR Hunter Renfrow

Titans: LB Bud Dupree, LB Ola Adeniyi, S Ugo Amadi

NFL Week 3 early inactives: Aidan Hutchinson will play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk