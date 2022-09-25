NFL Week 3 early inactives: Aidan Hutchinson will play
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson notched his first three sacks as an NFL player in last Sunday’s win over the Commanders and he’ll have a chance to add to that total against the Vikings on Sunday. Hutchinson hurt his thigh in the second half last Sunday and missed two days of practice during the week, but he is active for Sunday’s game in Minnesota.
The Lions will also have running back D'Andre Swift (elbow), tight end T.J. Hockenson (hip), and center Frank Ragnow (foot). All three of them were listed as questionable on Friday and Ragnow did not play in Week Two.
Lions at Vikings
Lions: G Jonah Jackson, DL John Cominsky, DL Demetrius Taylor, G Drew Forbes, CB Chase Lucas, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, TE James Mitchell
Vikings: S Harrison Smith, CB Andrew Booth, T Vederian Lowe, OL Chris Reed, LB Luiji Vilain, RB Ty Chandler, DL Esezi Otomewo
Bills at Dolphins
Bills: CB Dane Jackson, DT Jordan Phillips, DT Ed Oliver, WR Khalil Shakir, TE Tommy Sweeney, C Mitch Morse, S Jordan Poyer
Dolphins: TE Cethan Carter, TE Hunter Long, DT Raekwon Davis, RB Myles Gaskin, WR Erik Ezukanma, QB Skylar Thompson
Eagles at Commanders
Eagles: QB Ian Book, S Reed Blankenship, RB Trey Sermon, DE Janorius Robinson, G Josh Sills
Commanders: DE Casey Toohill, DT Daniel Wise, QB Sam Howell, CB William Jackson III, G Chris Paul, TE Cole Turner, DE James Smith-Williams
Chiefs at Colts
Chiefs: K Harrison Butker, DE Mike Danna
Colts: LB Shaquille Leonard
Saints at Panthers
Saints: CB Alonte Taylor
Panthers:
Bengals at Jets
Bengals:
Jets: QB Zach Wilson, WR Denzel Mims, TE Lawrence Cager, CB Bryce Hall, DE Bryce Huff.
Texans at Bears
Texans: DL Kurt Hinish, T Austin Deculus, TE Brevin Jordan, CB Isaac Yiadom
Bears: LB Matthew Adams, S Dane Cruikshank, TE Ryan Griffin
Ravens at Patriots
Ravens: T Ronnie Stanley, RB Kenyan Drake, WR James Proche, DE Brent Urban, CB Daryl Worley
Patriots:
Raiders at Titans
Raiders: LB Denzel Perryman, WR Hunter Renfrow
Titans: LB Bud Dupree, LB Ola Adeniyi, S Ugo Amadi
NFL Week 3 early inactives: Aidan Hutchinson will play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk