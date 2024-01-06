NFL Week 18 Saturday: Ravens vs. Steelers score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

The Steelers are entrusting Mason Rudolph with their NFL playoff hopes. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Mason Rudolph has been handed the keys with the Steelers' NFL playoff hopes at stake.

The fourth-year veteran will start a third straight game for Pittsburgh in a critical matchup against the rival Baltimore Ravens. Kenny Pickett is healthy enough to play but will be the backup.

The Steelers have multiple paths to the postseason, each of them requiring help. Their best bet is to pick up a win over the Ravens, which would clinch a playoff spot alongside a Bills or Jaguars loss on Sunday.

The Ravens have locked up the AFC's No. 1 seed and having nothing to play for in terms of playoff positioning. But that hasn't stopped them before in the exact same scenario with a chance to spoil their rivals' playoff hopes. The Ravens beat the Steelers in the 2019 season finale having already locked up the No. 1 seed.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for highlights and updates from Saturday's game.