With the Chargers clinching a wild card berth on Monday night, only two spots remain in the AFC playoffs.

The Chargers join the Bills, Chiefs, Bengals and Ravens already in the playoffs. The Jaguars and Titans will fight it out for the AFC south in Week 18, while the Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Steelers and Raiders all still have wild card hopes alive.

Here’s how the AFC playoff picture looks heading into Week 17:

CURRENTLY IN

1. Bills (12-3) Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs.

2. Chiefs (12-3) Have to hope the Bills lose one.

3. Bengals (11-4) Big game looms against the Bills on Monday night.

4. Jaguars (7-8) Winner of their Week 18 game against the Titans wins the AFC South.

5. Ravens (10-5) Control their destiny in the AFC North.

6. Chargers (9-6) Clinched a wild card.

7. Dolphins (8-7) Still have a wild card lead, but they’ll lose that lead if they lose to the Patriots on Sunday.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Patriots (7-8) Haven’t been playing well, but still control their playoff destiny.

9. Jets (7-8) Zach Wilson has thrown away a promising season.

10. Titans (7-8) If they win in Week 18, they win their division.

11. Steelers (7-8) Still playing hard but it’s too little, too late.

12. Raiders (6-9) Lead the league in blowing leads.

NO CHANCE OF GETTING IN

13. Browns (6-9) Mathematically eliminated.

14. Colts (4-10-1) Mathematically eliminated.

15. Broncos (4-11) Mathematically eliminated.

16. Texans (2-12-1) Mathematically eliminated.

NFL Week 17 playoff picture: Five AFC teams have clinched, two more spots remain originally appeared on Pro Football Talk