NFL Week 12 TV coverage maps

The NFL Week 12 schedule has been changed up a little bit. There were already two games played this week on Thanksgiving but a third was supposed to be played between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. However, because of positive tests for COVID-19, it was delayed to Sunday afternoon and then again to Tuesday.

On Sunday, the entire nation will see the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers in the Sunday night game on NBC. Monday night on ESPN will feature the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles. Steelers-Ravens will be Tuesday night on NBC.

What about the Sunday games in the normal early and late slots?

This week, CBS gets a doubleheader and FOX gets one broadcast per market.

Below are the games you will get to see in your area of the country.





CBS early games

506 Sports

There are five possible games you can see in the CBS early game. Raiders-Falcons gets the most coverage, airing in the areas in blue. The pink areas will see Titans-Colts. Chargers-Bills will get limited regional coverage in the areas in green. That game airs in parts of Oregon, as Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played collegiately at Oregon. The orange areas will see Browns-Jaguars. Dolphins-Jets gets regional coverage in the yellow areas.

CBS late games

506 Sports

There is only one game CBS will air in the late slot. It is Chiefs-Buccaneers. That will air in the entire country except for the gray areas for the Denver market.

FOX single game

506 Sports

FOX has three early games and two late games. Of the early games, the Cardinals and Patriots will air in the area in pink. Giants-Bengals will be seen where it is green. Panthers-Vikings can be seen where it is orange. Saints-Broncos, a late game, will air where it is blue and 49ers-Rams, the other late game, will be broadcast where it is yellow.

Previous shows:

and