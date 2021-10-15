NFL trade deadline: Teams calling the Eagles about acquiring one of their star TE’s
Updates on Tom Brady and Gronk’s injuries. Also in #Philadephia, teams have been calling @Eagles about trading for one of their tight ends @NFLonFOX #Scoopage #NFLonFOX #Eagles #TNF
— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 15, 2021
The Eagles have two of the NFL’s most talented tight ends on the roster and one NFL insider believes that one of the dynamic duo could be on the move.
Moments before the Eagles kicked the ball off to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Fox Sports NFL insider, Jay Glazer reported that teams from around the league have inquired about trading for either Zach Ertz or Dallas Goedert.
Teams like Arizona, Buffalo, Indianapolis, and Seattle could have an interest in one or both of the talented pass catchers.
