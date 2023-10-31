NFL trade deadline live updates: Latest news, buzz on final day of moves

It's last call for NFL teams to make a swap with any other franchise for the 2023 season.

The league's annual trade deadline is ahead at 4 p.m. ET, meaning there's one final window for teams to significantly reshape their roster. In past years, there have been a flurry of deals ahead of the cutoff as contenders look to shore up any potential weaknesses in advance of a playoff push, while struggling outfits seek to load up on future draft picks and clear their cap burdens. This year has been relatively quiet so far, but that could still change on Tuesday.

Check back for more updates throughout the day:

NFL trade deadline grades

As the deadline draws in, we're breaking down every deal.

We've already handed out grades for the Seattle Seahawks' acquisition of defensive end Leonard Williams from the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles' move to grab two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard from the Tennessee Titans.

See our analysis of those moves as well as a handful of deals here with our trade grades.

Top players on the trade block

Montez Sweat, DE, Commanders: With 35 ½ sacks in four and a half years, Sweat has a proven track record of generating pressure and finishing plays. He might not be the most dynamic edge rusher, but his presence would surely be a welcome addition for a number of teams trying to mount a playoff push.

Chase Young, DE, Commanders: Perhaps one of the more high-risk, high-reward figures on the block, the former No. 2 overall pick seems to be rounding back into his pre-knee injury form.

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Bears: Not many high-impact cornerbacks who appear available at this time of year, so Johnson stands alone. The fourth-year pro ranks as PFF's No. 3 cornerback so far this season. But any team acquiring him will have to keep in mind that he's seeking a substantial payday that the Bears have yet to dole out.

Jaylon Johnson could be on the move

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Chicago.

Many of the most notable names linked to the trade deadline don't appear to be available, but there could be one notable late entrant to the field.

The Chicago Bears have granted cornerback Jaylon Johnson permission to seek a trade, according to multiple reports.

Johnson, 24, is in the final year of his rookie deal and said last week after a two-interception performance that he believes like deserves to be paid as a top cornerback.

Facilitating a deal in the final hours could be tricky, but Johnson could be plenty alluring to several contenders if the price is right. The San Francisco 49ers stand out as one potential fit with the team's pass defense falling off during a three-game skid. The Buffalo Bills also could stand for some reinforcements on the secondary after top cornerback Tre'Davious White was lost for the season.

When is the 2023 NFL trade deadline?

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 31.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL trade deadline: News, rumors for final day of moves