Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline.

Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week:

Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb has acknowledged he’s aware of reports he could be traded, but says he’s focused on his job in Denver.

The Broncos could be sellers at the trade deadline, with wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler among the players, along with Chubb, that could be on the way out in Denver.

The Texans have received calls about trading the oft-traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

The Panthers reportedly turned down an offer of two first-round draft picks for pass rusher Brian Burns, and have also told teams they’re not interested in trading receiver DJ Moore, defensive lineman Derrick Brown or cornerback Jaycee Horn.

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said he’s unlikely to make a trade before the deadline.

Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore asked for a trade, but the team has no plans to trade him.

Commanders cornerback William Jackson reportedly wants to be traded.

Bears defensive end Robert Quinn has been the subject of trade talks, but he says he’s not giving any thought to that.

When Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce restructured his contract to give the team more salary cap space, he indicated he thinks they plan to trade for someone to use that cap space on.

Rams coach Sean McVay said the team has discussed trading Cam Akers.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he expects Green Bay to be in the mix if there’s a trade candidate who can help them win.

NFL Trade Deadline 2022: Rumors, reports and expected moves ahead of November 1 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk