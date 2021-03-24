Each NFL team’s position that has remained unsolved for years

Some NFL teams are perpetually blessed at certain positions. The Green Bay Packers haven’t had uncertainty at quarterback since 1992. It always seems like the Chicago Bears have a ferocious middle linebacker, no matter the decade. Similarly, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a dominant edge rusher or the Dallas Cowboys an All-Pro running back.

In the same vein, there are some positions that all 32 NFL teams struggle to figure out, no matter how many first-round picks, no matter how many free agent signings, no matter the turnover on the sidelines or shakeup in the front office. Here is a list of every team’s position that they just struggle to solve.

Arizona Cardinals — tight end

The Cardinals haven't had a quality tight end since they were in St. Louis with Jackie Smith, who left after the 1977 season. Smith eventually was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, the Cardinals have whiffed since, including by letting Jay Novacek of '90s Cowboys fame get away in 1990 Plan B free agency.

Atlanta Falcons — EDGE

The Falcons haven't had a dominant pass rusher since John Abraham left after the 2012 season. Heaven knows Atlanta has tried with the drafting of Vic Beasley and Takkarist McKinley, but to no avail.

Baltimore Ravens — receiver

Derrick Mason was a free agent who signed with the Ravens in 2005. After he left in 2010, Baltimore was never able to get the same type of consistent production with four 1,000-yard seasons.

Buffalo Bills — tight end

The Bills haven't had a Pro Bowl tight end since Paul Costa in 1966, and that was when Buffalo was still in the AFL.

Carolina Panthers — left tackle

Jordan Gross was a stalwart for the Panthers at left tackle from 2003-13 with a couple of seasons at right tackle. However, Carolina has been in left tackle purgatory since the former All-Pro's departure.

Chicago Bears — quarterback

The Bears have never been able to figure out their quarterback situation. On the Sept. 23, 2007, telecast of NBC Sunday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and the Bears, John Madden joked that every quarterback conversation in Chicago always had to go back to Sid Luckman. For whatever reason, the Bears haven't been able to find a franchise guy since then. They have had Jay Cutler and Mitchell Trubisky, but they just don't cut it as leaders in the conference. Then when the Bears have found someone, like Jim McMahon, his health impacts his stability at the position.

Cincinnati Bengals — left tackle

Andrew Whitworth was a stalwart at left tackle for the Bengals from 2006-16. Since the All-Pro's departure, Cincinnati has had trouble protecting their quarterback's blindside.

Cleveland Browns — pro football

It has been tough sledding for the Browns since their return to the NFL in 1999. Don't let the wild-card playoff win in Pittsburgh this January fool you.

Dallas Cowboys — safety

Ever since the NFL outlawed the horse collar tackle, the Cowboys just can't find any good help at safety. The club that has Hall-of-Famers at the position in Mel Renfro and Cliff Harris and Super Bowl champions in Darren Woodson and James Washington just can't figure out the position since 2007.

Denver Broncos — quarterback

Think about it for a second. Have they been successful at the position? In spurts — take for example the Peyton Manning era from 2012-15. However, the franchise has not been able to find a stable starter that can last longer than a presidential term since John Elway retired after 1998. If you see the list of mainline starters since Elway retired, it makes sense: 1999-2002 — Brian Griese 2003-06 — Jake Plummer 2006-08 — Jay Cutler 2009-11 — Kyle Orton 2011 — Tim Tebow 2012-15 — Peyton Manning 2016-17 — Trevor Siemian 2018 — Case Keenum 2019 — Joe Flacco 2020 — Drew Lock Does that look like a team that has figured out quarterback, or just got really lucky to land the best QB of the last decade?

Detroit Lions — running back

Since Barry Sanders, the Lions haven't been able to figure out one of the easiest positions in the league. Anyone can have a 1,000-yard rusher, but not the Lions. Since 1999, they have produced just one. No matter how many coaches and general managers have come through the Motor City, they can't find a feature back, not even for a season.

Green Bay Packers — middle linebacker

When you're blessed at quarterback since 1992, the tradeoff has to come somewhere. Middle linebacker has been a problem position for the Packers for decades.

Houston Texans — guard

Wade Smith had a Pro Bowl season at left guard in 2012, and it is the only Pro Bowl season to date for a guard on the Texans. Houston has had their share of tackles and even centers, but the guard spots have been problematic.

Indianapolis Colts — tight end

Tight end is a tough one. The Colts do have a two-time Pro Bowler in Jack Doyle. However, when you think of the last greatest Colts tight end, it isn't going to be Doyle; it's going to be former All-Pro Dallas Clark, who left Indianapolis after the 2011 season.

Jacksonville Jaguars — quarterback

The Jaguars got lucky and acquired Mark Brunell in the expansion draft in 1995. When Brunell left, Jacksonville hasn't had the same stability under center. The Jaguars used a first-round pick in 2003 on Byron Leftwich, who was with the club through the 2006 season, even leading the team to a playoff berth in 2005. David Garrad provided a playoff win in 2007. The legend of Blake Bortles was an overturned fumble away from going to the Super Bowl. Nevertheless, the Jaguars have not had the same consistency as they did with Brunell, who left after 2003.

Kansas City Chiefs — left guard

Interior offensive line has been a problem for the Chiefs since Will Shields retired at the end of the 2006 season. Kansas City is hopeful they fixed it with the Joe Thuney signing.

Las Vegas Raiders — linebacker

The Raiders haven't had a Pro Bowl linebacker since Matt Millen in 1988. The franchise has moved twice since then and still can't figure out linebacker.

Los Angeles Chargers — center

Nick Hardwick played center for the Chargers from 2004-13, earning a Pro Bowl in 2006. In 2014, he sustained a neck injury in the first game and was forced to retire. Even after the club moved from San Diego to Los Angeles in 2017, the search has continued.

Los Angeles Rams — quarterback

Think about it: if the Rams really figured out quarterback, why would they trade Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford? Since Marc Bulger left the franchise after 2009 when they were still in St. Louis, the Rams have had only flashes of brilliance under center.

Miami Dolphins — quarterback

They almost had it with Ryan Tannehill, but injuries forced the Dolphins to cut bait early.

Minnesota Vikings — left guard

Steve Hutchinson opened up numerous running lanes for Adrian Peterson. After the 2012 season, Hutchinson left Minnesota, signing a three-year deal to play for the Tennessee Titans in 2013. The Vikings have had trouble fixing left guard since.

New England Patriots — receiver

It is kind of weird to put a team that has won six Super Bowls since 2000 on this list, but it's mandatory participation. The one area where New England arguably has not had any success long-term is receiver. Certainly they had Randy Moss from 2007-10 and Wes Welker from 2007-12. But the Patriots have had trouble cultivating big-name wideouts in their own midst. And if they do get too big for their britches, as Deion Branch did in 2006, they get shipped out.

New Orleans Saints — linebacker

The Saints had the "Dome Patrol," who were a force for coach Jim Mora in the '80s and '90s. New Orleans hasn't had the same type of high performance linebacker since Rickey Jackson and Pat Swilling. Jonathan Vilma was good for a season in 2009 during the Super Bowl run, and Demario Davis has aged like fine wine. However, the consistency at the position has been a little better than diddly poo since Mora left.

New York Giants — left tackle

The Giants had a solid blindside protector in David Diehl, who earned a Pro Bowl in 2009. In 2011, the Giants kicked Diehl inside and put Will Beatty at left tackle. When Beatty left after 2014 and drafted Ereck Flowers in Round 1 of 2015, it has a disaster since.

New York Jets — EDGE

No one has produced more double-digit sack seasons with the Jets since 2000 than John Abraham. Muhammed Wilkerson had just 8.0 sacks after his lone Pro Bowl season in 2015. New York has had trouble on the edge since the mid-2000s.

Philadelphia Eagles — linebacker

The Eagles had an All-Pro in Jeremiah Trotter, who departed at the end of the 2009 season. One could argue they found a great linebacker in Jordan Hicks, but he is with the Arizona Cardinals now, leaving Philly to continue evaluating the position.

Pittsburgh Steelers — safety

Since the retirement of Troy Polamalu at the end of the 2014 season, the Steelers haven't been able to find an adequate replacement. Will Allen and Mike Mitchell tried.

San Francisco 49ers — quarterback

The presumption is that since they have been to the Super Bowl twice since Steve Young retired, they figured out quarterback. However, like with the Broncos, they have had flashes of brilliance that have not had the same staying power as Young had from 1991-98.

Seattle Seahawks — tight end

The Seahawks traded an All-Pro center for Jimmy Graham, who was with the club from 2015-17, earning two Pro Bowls in the process. However, tight end was a problem until he got there, and has been since Graham left.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — quarterback

What a crazy thing to write about a team that just won a Super Bowl and their newly signed quarterback was the MVP. That's the point. If Brady retires after 2021, the Buccaneers will still be back to the drawing board figuring out who should be their franchise quarterback. In terms of games played for the Bucs as a quarterback, Trent Dilfer still leads the way at 79.

Tennessee Titans — EDGE

The Titans haven't had a player with double-digit sacks since Brian Orakpo in 2016 with 10.5. They haven't had the same player do it in multiple seasons since Kyle Vanden Bosch in 2005 and 2007. It can be argued Tennessee has not solved edge rusher since Javon Kearse left at the end of the 2003 season.

Washington — quarterback

Washington hasn't had stability at the position since their last Super Bowl win at the end of the 1991 season. They have had flashes of brilliance since and flirted with consistency from time to time. However, the club can't settle on a field general, which is emblematic of their struggles since the NFC package was on CBS.

