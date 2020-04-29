NFL Super Bowl odds: Packers' odds got worse after peculiar draft in which they picked Jordan Love

Almost everyone agrees the Green Bay Packers didn’t do much in the draft to help themselves win a Super Bowl this season.

BetMGM’s odds say their chances to win a Super Bowl actually got worse.

Odds on who will win Super Bowl LV move up and down as teams make moves in the offseason, and that includes the draft. Most teams feel they improved their roster in the draft.

The Packers probably feel that way too but the odds say Green Bay was perhaps the biggest loser in the draft, at least in terms of this season’s outlook.

Packers’ odds have gotten worse

The Packers were 16-to-1 to win the Super Bowl before the draft, tied for the sixth-best odds. That moved to 22-to-1, tied for the ninth-best odds on the board.

No team among the top-10 favorites saw a bigger negative shift in their Super Bowl odds over draft weekend.

It’s not necessarily that Utah State quarterback Jordan Love is a bad player, though he has questions after an interception-filled final college season. It’s that Love won’t help the Packers this season, is unlikely to start in 2021 either due to Aaron Rodgers’ contract, and the Packers did not use any of their picks to address a major hole at receiver.

Perhaps Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is right about Love and he’ll be the team’s next great quarterback. But that doesn’t matter now to a team that made it to the NFC championship game last season.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn't given a lot of help in the draft. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Buccaneers among other teams to see Super Bowl odds shift

There were other moves among teams not among the favorites. Among those who saw their Super Bowl odds get significantly worse after the draft: Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, New York Jets. Some of those teams saw bigger drops than the Packers — the Jaguars went from 100-to-1 to 150-to-1 — but none were among the top favorites like Green Bay.

Some of those make sense, some seem random. One other notable drop in Super Bowl odds was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who went from 9-to-1 to 12-to-1. That’s curious considering the Buccaneers are the buzziest team of the offseason.

One of the few teams whose odds got better over draft weekend was the Cincinnati Bengals, who moved from 150-to-1 to 100-to-1 after drafting Joe Burrow. The Kansas City Chiefs, the Super Bowl favorite at BetMGM, saw a slight increase from +650 to +600.

There could still be some free-agency moves that change Super Bowl odds. Probably nothing as damaging as the Packers’ draft.



