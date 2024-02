NFL Super Bowl 2024 Guide: When is it, how to watch, half-time show and latest odds

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won last year's Super Bowl - Getty Images/Christian Petersen

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

Both teams won their respective playoff championship games to make it to the biggest game in the sporting calendar, this year held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where they will compete for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

The Chiefs are looking to become back-to-back champions for the the first time in their history, while the 49ers make return to the Super Bowl for the first time since losing to the Chiefs in Miami in 2020

You can catch up with the results of the four playoff rounds, as well as all the information on the Super Bowl, below.

When is the 2024 Super Bowl ?

Super Bowl LVIII will be played on Sunday, February 11 2024.

Due to the addition of a game to the NFL regular season, the Super Bowl has been pushed out of its usual slot on the first Sunday in February.

What is the UK time for the 2024 Super Bowl?

In the UK, kick-off will be at 11.30pm. In the US, the game will start at 3.30pm PST, which is a 6.30pm kick-off on the east coast.

Due to the Super Bowl being played in Las Vegas, the start is earlier than usual in order to hit a primetime viewing slot on the east coast.

Where is Super Bowl 2024 being played?

For the first time in NFL history the Super Bowl takes place in Las Vegas.

Allegiant Stadium – the home of the Las Vegas Raiders – is the host venue, just three years after it first opened its doors in September 2020.

The stadium cost $1.9 billion to construct and boasts a regular capacity of 65,000. However, that number can expand for big events, meaning the capacity for the Super Bowl will probably exceed 70,000.

Exterior view prior to the Preseason Friendlymatch between AC Milan and FC Barcelona at Allegiant Stadium on August 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada

A general view of the field shows the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 21-17

How do I watch Super Bowl 2024?

This year sees the start of an updated 11-year contract between the NFL and the four main broadcasters in the US which will see the game pass between each in a rotation.

CBS will be the host broadcaster in the US this year, with the game also being streamed on Paramount+. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be the likely commentary duo.

In the UK, Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast free-to-air on ITV1 and online via ITVX. Paid subscribers of Sky Sports will also get coverage, while TalkSport will cover the game on radio.

Super Bowl prediction

Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada, speaking ahead of ITV’s coverage of the Super Bowl, said: “I won’t sleep on this one. The Chiefs and 49ers, this is going to be a shootout and an amazing showdown. Both teams are evenly stacked, have amazing athletes and are offense dominated. It’s a star filled match up. It’s gonna be crazy.

“Until they get knocked out, I’m never gonna bet against the Chiefs and I think they will win. They have been there before, Mahomes is very composed and they are supported by a great team with Andy Reid and Travis Kelce. The script says they have to win it, but you just never know.”

Who is performing the half-time show?

After Rihanna’s superb performance at Super Bowl LVII this year, R&B megastar Usher will be the man trusted to entertain Allegiant Stadium and the millions watching around the world during half-time. See our dedicated guide for full details of what to expect from the show.

Usher’s new album, Coming Home, will reportedly be released on February 11 – the same day as the Super Bowl.

Who won the Super Bowl in 2023?

Last year’s Super Bowl saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP.

Who will play in Super Bowl 2024?

The Super Bowl marks the conclusion of the NFL play-offs following the end of the 18-week regular season.

A total of 14 teams qualified for the play-offs, with the top two seeds in the AFC and the NFC (the two NFL conferences) receiving a bye in the first round of the play-offs.

NFL play-off schedule and results

Wild-card round

Saturday, January 13, 2024

AFC wild-card – Houston Texans 45 Cleveland Browns 14

AFC wild-card – Kansas City Chiefs 26 Miami Dolphins 7

Sunday, January, 14, 2024

Monday, January 15

Divisional round

Saturday, January 20

AFC divisional – Baltimore Ravens 34 Houston Texans 10

NFC divisional – San Francisco 49ers 24 Green Bay Packers 21

Sunday, January 21

NFC divisional – Detroit Lions 31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23

AFC divisional – Buffalo Bills 24 Kansas City Chiefs 27

Conference-championship round

Sunday, January 28

AFC championship Game – Baltimore Ravens 10 Kansas City Chiefs 17

NFC championship Game – San Francisco 49ers 34 Detroit Lions 31

Super Bowl LVIII

Sunday, February 11

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs – 6:30pm EST (CBS)/11.30pm GMT (Sky/ITV1)

What are the latest Super Bowl odds?

San Francisco 49ers 5/6

Kansas City Chiefs evens

Odds correct as of February 8

Previous winners

See our dedicated guide to the full list of winning teams since 1967.

Which team has the most Super Bowl wins?

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers have each won six Super Bowls, the most of of the franchises in the NFL. Next best are the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, both of whom have won five apiece.

Which teams have never won the Super Bowl?

Numbers in brackets show Super Bowl appearances

Cleveland Browns (0), Detroit Lions (0), Houston Texans (0), Jacksonville Jaguars (0), Arizona Cardinals (1), Los Angeles Chargers (1), Tennessee Titans (1), Atlanta Falcons (2), Carolina Panthers (2), Cincinnati Bengals (3), Buffalo Bills (4), Minnesota Vikings (4)

Which player has the most Super Bowl wins?

Tom Brady (quarterback) won the Super Bowl seven times, six times with the New England Patriots and once with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Three players won the Super Bowl six times: Fuzzy Thurston (offensive linesman), Forrest Gregg (offensive linesman), and Herb Adderley (defensive back).

13 players have won the Super Bowl five times.

Previous MVPs

What is the Vince Lombardi trophy?

The trophy has been awarded to every Super Bowl winner since 1967 and is named in honour of Vince Lombardi – the legendary coach of the Green Bay Packers who won the first two Super Bowls.

