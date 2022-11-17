NFL staying in contact with Bills, Browns regarding game status

The Buffalo Bills are no stranger to snowy weather.

The same can be said for the Cleveland Browns.

Ahead of another “Battle of Lake Erie” between the Bills (6-3) and Browns (3-6), a storm is staring down Orchard Park.

It’s so intense, that there are already rumblings of Detroit.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL is “monitoring” the situation and staying in contact with both teams ahead of kickoff. Moving to game to Detroit is an option on the table:

Forecasts calling for snow totals of 3-to-6 feet by Sunday in Buffalo, including possible “thundersnow.” Last time snow forced NFL to move a game out of Buffalo was 2014, when Jets and Bills played that Monday night in Detroit. NFL monitoring storm, talking to Bills and Browns. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2022

At this time, nothing has changed.

Buffalo is still set to host Cleveland on Sunday 1 p.m. Evidently, Detroit is on the table.

Adding to the intrigue there is the Bills’ next game. That one is… in Detroit, on Thanksgiving, against the Lions. Could Buffalo travel there and stay through the holiday?

That’s possible, but there are chances of other changes, too. Depending on the forecast as we get closer and closer to Sunday, perhaps moving the contest to 4 p.m. will make it easier to keep the game in Orchard Park?

Reports indicate that three-to-six feet of snow could fall between Thursday and through Sunday in western New York.

Bills Wire will provide all updates to Week 11’s game status as information become available.

