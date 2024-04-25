NFL scout says Caleb Williams is ‘most likely’ to become Hall of Fame player

Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, James Jones and Jordan Schultz react to an NFL scout predicting former USC Trojans star and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams being the “most likely” to become a Hall of Fame player in the 2024 quarterback class. The crew then discusses whether there is too much pressure on the former USC quarterback as he prepares to become the top pick of the NFL draft and then take the reins in Chicago with the Bears.

Here’s what one NFL analyst said about Caleb Williams:

“Williams’ play is highlighted by rare escapability paired with the talent to exploit defenses once the play breaks down. He’s not tall, but he is well-built, with an arm to challenge defenses across the field. He can be a high-impact playmaker on the go or an effective pocket passer when he allows himself to trust his eyes on second and third reads. He can improve his accuracy and placement on intermediate and deep throws, but he’s unlikely to be known for pinpoint accuracy. It is admirable that he looks to keep his eyes up and make throws outside the pocket, but he’ll make things easier on himself early in his pro career by becoming a more decisive scrambler to move the sticks and carry on to the next set of downs.”

