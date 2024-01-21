NFL schedule today: Everything to know about playoff games on Jan. 21

We’ve got two former No. 1 draft picks, and two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL taking center stage in two NFL playoff games on Sunday.

First up, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions – fresh off their first postseason win in 31 seasons – will host another playoff game, this time against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And in prime time, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen could deliver another instant classic when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills.

Both games will decide who will meet the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game next week.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) shake hands following their game on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.

Here’s what you need to know about the NFL playoff games on Jan. 21:

How to watch Buccaneers vs. Lions game?

The Buccaneers and Lions will kickoff at 3 p.m. inside Ford Field on NBC.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Bills game?

The Chiefs and Bills will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. inside Highmark Stadium on CBS.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

Talk about an unlikely matchup, but it will be one to deliver.

The Lions feel like a team of destiny this postseason behind coach Dan Campbell, and their first playoff win in three decades last week was somewhat poetic.

Goff got some subtle revenge last week against the Rams – the team that drafted him No. 1 in 2016 and traded him. Goff also beat Rams quarterback Matt Stafford, the player he was traded for who happened to be Detroit’s former No. 1 pick in 2009.

Meanwhile, Mayfield’s journey as the 2018 No. 1 pick has landed him in Tampa Bay where he scored the Buccaneers’ first playoff win since Tom Brady retired.

While some Buccaneers players have recent playoff experience, the Lions have been one of the best teams in the NFL all season. They’ll play with a chance to reach the NFC championship game on the line.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

Sunday’s main event is must-watch TV, just because of how these recent matchups have unfolded.

Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney lining up offsides earlier this season. The Chiefs forcing overtime in a matter of 13 seconds in the 2021 playoffs. Their first matchup in the AFC championship game in 2020.

This will be Mahomes’ first playoff road game in the NFL, and the third matchup in the playoffs between these teams in the last four seasons.

The Bills have won the last two games in the series during the regular season, but the Chiefs have won the two playoff games.

Overall, Allen and Mahomes are 3-3 against each other. But the stakes are simple in this one: Winner advances to the AFC championship game and is one step closer to a Super Bowl.

Predictions for Sunday's NFL divisional games

Here are the USA TODAY Sports staff’s predictions for Sunday's playoff games:

Jarrett Bell: Lions, Chiefs

Chris Bumbaca: Lions, Chiefs

Nate Davis: Lions, Chiefs

Safid Deen: Lions, Bills

Tyler Dragon: Lions, Chiefs

Victoria Hernandez: Lions, Bills

Jordan Mendoza: Lions, Bills

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Lions, Bills

Lorenzo Reyes: Lions, Bills

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What NFL playoff games are today? Sunday matchups to watch