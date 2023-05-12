NFL schedule 2023: A way-too-early look at the Week 1 betting lines

The NFL schedule was released in full on Thursday night and it didn’t take long for an early look at the lines for the first week of the 2023 season.

The 2023 season officially kicks off with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7, and the opening weekend ends with Aaron Rodgers’ first regular-season game as a member of the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills.

Here’s what all 16 of the Week 1 lines look like at BetMGM. They’re likely to change over the course of the next four months, so if you like a number right now, go ahead and jump on it.

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs (-7)

This is a huge game for the Lions as they were somewhat surprisingly selected to be the Chiefs’ Week 1 opponent. While we certainly think the Chiefs are the right money line side here, they haven’t always been great against the spread. If this gets above seven points you have to seriously consider betting the Lions.

Who will be starting for the 49ers in Week 1? Trey Lance? Sam Darnold? It likely won’t be Brock Purdy as he recovers from the elbow injury he suffered in the postseason. The Steelers were very competitive over the course of the 2022 season and could be even better in 2023 in Kenny Pickett’s second season.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are just 2.5-point favorites at the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5) at Cleveland Browns

This is a line that makes us want to jump on the Bengals right away. This seems to be banking on a significant improvement from Deshaun Watson over the offseason as well as some upgrades to a Browns defense that wasn’t good last season.

If Baker Mayfield starts for the Bucs he’ll be making a Week 1 start for a third team in three seasons. The Vikings have big expectations in 2023 with Rodgers out of the division and the Lions looking as the biggest threat in the North.

Are you willing to back Sam Howell as a 5.5-point favorite in what could be his second NFL start? This line isn’t about Howell; it’s about the lack of talent on the Arizona roster as Kyler Murray recovers from the knee injury he suffered in 2022.

Will Anthony Richardson be making his first start for the Colts or will this be a Gardner Minshew game? The Jaguars enter the 2023 season as the clear favorites in the AFC South with each of the other three teams potentially starting rookie QBs at various points.

We’re guessing Bryce Young will be starting for the Panthers in a building he became very familiar with during his Alabama career. The Falcons are a sneaky NFC South contender if Desmond Ridder proves capable of being a starting QB.

This game features the biggest line of the weekend and it wouldn’t surprise us if it got to double digits before kickoff. The Ravens have added receiver help for Lamar Jackson and look to be one of the better teams in the AFC when fully healthy.

It’s Derek Carr’s first game as a member of the New Orleans Saints. Will Ryan Tannehill be starting for the Titans? Or will Tennessee be going with Will Levis? This looks like a Tannehill line.

The Dolphins and Chargers meet again in Week 1 after Los Angeles beat Miami 23-17 in December. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5)

In a Week 1 filled with headline-grabbing games, this is one of our favorites. Both teams look to capitalize on playoff appearances with very good rosters surrounding a QB on a rookie contract. We can see this as one of the highest-scoring games of the weekend.

We really like Philadelphia at first glance in this one. New England has put its faith in Mac Jones again and while the Patriots have added to the offense, it may not be enough to hang in the AFC East with the Bills and Jets.

Yes, the Bears are favored at home against the Packers. If Chicago can get a win to open the season against Jordan Love’s Packers, it’s going to be a cathartic scene at Soldier Field.

This line seems about right for the two teams who were at the bottom of the AFC West standings in 2022. It’s Sean Payton’s first regular-season game as the Broncos’ head coach. We’re intrigued to see what the offense looks like and if Russell Wilson immediately improves.

If you think the Rams’ 2022 season was an aberration and you’re not sold on the Seahawks continuing their success from a season ago, this is a line you may want to grab before it starts to move towards the underdog.

The Giants and Cowboys will face off in Week 1. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

What’s Week 1 without the Cowboys and Giants on Sunday Night Football? Dallas looks to have the better overall roster again, but Brian Daboll did a heck of a job with the Giants in his first season. This is also Mike McCarthy’s first regular-season game as the Cowboys’ play-caller.

Buffalo Bills (-1.5) at New York Jets

Week 1 ends with a game that will be hyped up on ESPN for weeks and weeks. We won’t be surprised if this is close to a pick’em before kickoff. It looks extremely even as long as Rodgers is the upgrade at QB that the Jets believe he is.