NFL Saturday football schedule in Week 18

There was no Thursday night game this week but there are two games on Saturday.

While Arizona Cardinals fans do not get to enjoy the thrill of the playoff race and push for playoff seeding, they can enjoy some NFL games on Saturday.

There are two AFC matchups.

NFL Week 18 Saturday schedule

The first game is the Kansas City Chiefs at the Las Vegas Raiders.

That game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and ABC.

The Chiefs are still seeking to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round playoff bye. They are seeking their 14th win of the season.

The second game is also on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET. It will feature the Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars.

This game will determine who wins the AFC South. The Jaguars are 8-8 and already beat the Titans once this season. The Titans are 7-9.

If the Titans win, they would win the division on a division record tiebreaker at 8-9.

So enjoy some Saturday NFL football before Sunday comes around.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire