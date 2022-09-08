NFL Rumors: Patriots sign OT Marcus Cannon to practice squad

Report: Patriots reuniting with OT Marcus Cannon originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly are bringing back an old friend to bolster their offensive line depth.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Patriots will sign Marcus Cannon to the practice squad after hosting the veteran right tackle for a free-agent visit on Thursday.

Cannon, 34, has played in only four games since the Patriots traded him to the Houston Texans in 2020. He was released by Houston in March.

The addition of Cannon shows just how thin the Patriots' tackle depth is heading into the 2022 campaign. Trent Brown enters the season as the starting left tackle with the oft-injured Isaiah Wynn -- whose status is up in the air for Week 1 -- at right tackle. After that, it's Justin Herron and Yodny Cajuste with no other tackles on the practice squad.

A three-time Super Bowl champion with New England, Cannon started 69 games for the Patriots from 2011-20.

The Patriots will open their regular season in Miami on Sunday with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.