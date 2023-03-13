NFL rumors: Patriots, Raiders have interest in free agent WR Phillip Dorsett

Report: Patriots, Raiders have interest in free agent WR Phillip Dorsett originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Phillip Dorsett is an unrestricted free agent, and he's reportedly drawing interest from two head coaches who know him well.

The veteran wide receiver, who spent the last season-and-a-half with the Houston Texans, has received interest from the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, per ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime.

NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday afternoon, but teams can agree to contracts with players beginning Monday.

Dorsett played for the Patriots from 2017 through 2019 and was part of their Super Bowl LIII-winning team in 2018. He has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and Texans since leaving New England.

The 30-year-old wideout tallied 20 receptions for 257 yards and one touchdown in 15 games for the Texans during the 2022 campaign.

The Patriots would be smart to upgrade at wide receiver this offseason, but adding Dorsett doesn't make much sense. He's a No. 3 wideout at best, and the Patriots don't need more of those middle to lower tier pass-catchers. Playing a veteran like Dorsett over a younger wide receiver with more upside, such as 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton, would be a bad idea. Drafting another wide receiver next month also would be a better option than signing Dorsett.

The Raiders' interest isn't shocking. Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels was the Patriots' offensive coordinator during Dorsett's tenure in New England. The Raiders reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with ex-Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Monday.