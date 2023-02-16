NFL Rumors: Colts claim WR Kristian Wilkerson off waivers from Patriots

Wilkerson lands with new team after being waived by Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kristian Wilkerson has found a new home one day after being waived by the New England Patriots.

The 26-year-old wide receiver was claimed off waivers by the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Wilkerson, who originally signed to the Patriots practice squad in 2020, spent the entire 2022 season on injured reserve. He caught four passes for 42 yards with a pair of touchdowns during his lone NFL start vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

The Colts also signed linebacker Cameron McGrone off the Patriots' practice squad in December.

Wilkerson was one of three players waived by the Pats on Wednesday. The team also parted ways with kicker Quinn Nordin and defensive back Tae Hayes.