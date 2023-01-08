NFL Rumors: How Bill Belichick addressed Jack Jones suspension with Patriots players

Report: How Belichick addressed Jack Jones suspension with his players originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jack Jones' rookie season ended rather unceremoniously.

The New England Patriots cornerback, who showed signs of real potential earlier this season, was moved from the team's reserve/injured list to its reserve/suspended list Friday along with punter Jake Bailey.

Jones was placed on injured reserve after the Patriots' Week 14 win over the Arizona Cardinals due to a knee injury, but according to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the fourth-round pick out of Arizona State missed rehab appointments, leading to the team fining and eventually suspending him.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick brought up Jones' suspension in a team meeting before New England's Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins to use it as a "teaching moment" for his players.

Belichick seemingly pointed to Jones as example of what not to do if you're a player rehabbing from an injury, while giving his players a reminder of the consequences if they don't follow the team's rehab process.

Jones made a real impact this season, recording a pair of interceptions -- including a pick-six of Aaron Rodgers in Week 4 -- and ranking as Pro Football Focus' top-graded rookie cornerback entering Week 11. The 25-year-old also entered the NFL with character concerns, however, and his suspension won't help quell those concerns.