NFL Roster Roundup: Kalia Davis makes initial 49ers roster; New England Patriots cut Corliss Waitman

West Florida High School alum Kalia Davis has made a 53-man roster.

Davis, who gradated from West Florida in 2017, has made the initial roster for the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Davis, a defensive tackle, played in two preseason games for the 49ers last year before he was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list on Aug. 23, 2022.

In three preseason games this season, Davis has two tackles. Both of the tackles came in the 49ers loss to the Chargers on Saturday.

Davis was a PNJ Super Senior in 2016 while with the West Florida Jaguars, propelling them to the Region 1-5A Semifinals. He also earned PNJ All-Area honors after the season. Davis tallied 107 tackles, nine sacks and two interceptions.

Davis spent his college career at the University of Central Florida, playing in 61 games across three seasons. He redshirted his freshman year (2017) and didn't play in 2020. He recorded a total of 32 tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble.

Corliss Waitman released by New England

A former Milton punter has been cut by his pro team.

Corliss Waitman was cut by the New England Patriots on Monday after signing a contract with the team in March. This was Waitman’s second stint with New England after signing a contract in March.

New England was Waitman’s fourth team since 2020, when he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent 2020 on the Steelers’ practice squad before signing a reserve/future contract in January 2021. He was ultimately waived in May of that year.

A couple months later, Waitman was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders before being waived in August. Then New England picked him up for its practice squad in November 2021. Waitman returned to Pittsburgh in December after the Steelers signed him off the Patriots’ practice squad.

Waitman made his NFL debut in Week 16 that season for the Steelers, but was waived in January 2022 by the team. He was claimed by the Denver Broncos on Jan. 17, 2022, and was named the starting punter fort he team last season.

In 17 games last year, the Belgian-American punter had 96 punts for a total of 4,470 yards (46.6 average). His longest punt was 59 yards with 30 punts inside the 20-yard line. While with Denver, Waitman was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3 after punting 10 times with six of them inside the 20-yard line during the Broncos’ 11-10 win against San Francisco.

In his NFL career, Waitman has 103 punts with 31 inside the 20.

Collegiately, Waitman played at the University of South Alabama, where he totaled 158 punts in four seasons, with an average of 42.7 yards. He transferred to Mississippi State in 2019, but was denied an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA and did not play that season.

Without Waitman on the roster, the Patriots only have rookie Bryce Baringer, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

