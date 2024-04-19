NFL reinstates Commanders DE Shaka Toney after suspension

You can add one more name to the mix at defensive end for the Washington Commanders in 2024. The NFL reinstated five players who were suspended indefinitely last year for violating the gambling policy, and one of those players was Washington edge rusher Shaka Toney.

Things have changed dramatically since the last time Toney was in Ashburn. The 26-year-old was a 2021 seventh-round pick out of Penn State who appeared in 26 games with one start, recording 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks from 2021-22.

Toney was suspended on April 21 last year. Since then, Washington has added a new draft class, a new owner, a new GM, a new coaching staff, and over 30 new teammates.

The defensive end room is completely changed, and Efe Obada is the only familiar face from Toney’s previous time in Washington. Gone are Chase Young, Montez Sweat, James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill. In are K.J. Henry, Andre Jones Jr., Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler Jr. and Clelin Ferrell.

Toney faces long odds making the roster, with the Commanders also likely to add a pass rusher in next week’s NFL draft.

