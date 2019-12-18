NFL Podcast: Suggs to KC, Patricia stays put & why Josh Gordon isn't gone forever

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

After Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson react to Drew Brees' record-breaking performance on Monday night vs. the Colts, they analyze the Kansas City Chiefs' shrewd move to add former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs after he had been placed on waivers by the Cardinals. (10:40)

Up in Seattle, news broke on Monday that receiver Josh Gordon had been suspended for the sixth time since 2013, this time for violation of the league's PED and substance abuse policies. Charles explains why, contrary to popular belief, this might not be the end of Gordon's career, and Terez explains how the league's softening views on marijuana might play into how suspensions are ruled in the future. (16:20)

The Detroit Lions announced that they would be retaining the services of head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn. Our experts lament the sorry Lions and try to see a silver lining to the head-scratching decision. (22:00)

Urban Meyer turned heads on Sunday by watching the Eagles/Redskins game from a luxury box in Washington. The guys debate whether or not Meyer has the chops to coach in the NFL. (28:35)

Finally, Charles & Terez wrap up the podcast previewing five important Week 16 matchups: Bills/Patriots, Rams/49ers, Saints/Titans, Cowboys/Eagles and Packers/Vikings. (37:30)

Former Arizona and Baltimore linebacker Terrell Suggs was claimed off waivers by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. (Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

