NFL Podcast: Chiefs & 49ers convincingly advance to Super Bowl LIV

Two games down, one game left. Terez Paylor spent the day at Arrowhead Stadium. Charles Robinson calls in from Levi's Field. They recap a pair of admittedly underwhelming football games that yielded the best possible result of the four remaining teams. In two weeks, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in a battle of Mahomes vs Garoppolo & Shanahan vs. Reid.

The guys start the show discussing the killer matchup before diving specifically into the Kansas City/Tennessee game (3:10) and then later, the San Francisco/Green Bay game (23:15). They wrap up the episode with some final storylines to pay attention to these last two weeks and reminisce about their favorite Super Bowl moments.

Patrick Mahomes (L) and Jimmy Garoppolo (R) celebrate after winning the AFC & NFC Championships, respectively, and advancing to Super Bowl LIV. (Photos L to R by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

