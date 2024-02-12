NFL playoff, Super Bowl overtime rules: Chiefs, 49ers headed to extra time
Super Bowl LVIII is in overtime, and that makes this the first Super Bowl played under the NFL's new playoff overtime rules.
In the playoffs, both teams are guaranteed a possession. Even if the team that receives the overtime kickoff scores a touchdown, that team will then kick off and the other team will have a chance to score a touchdown of its own.
Unlike regular-season overtime, postseason overtime uses 15-minute quarters, and is played like a whole new game. That includes a halftime if the game remains tied after the second overtime, which has never happened in NFL history. There won't be a second Usher performance, however: The overtime halftime is a short one.
One previous Super Bowl has gone into overtime, when the Patriots came from behind and beat the Falcons. In that game, the Patriots scored a touchdown on the first possession to end the game. In this game, even if a touchdown is scored on the first possession of overtime, the game will continue.