NFL Playoff Picture: Bills could win AFC East or be out of the playoffs completely

You won't see a scenario like this often: Win your regular-season finale and get the No. 2 seed, or lose and be out of the playoffs altogether.

The Buffalo Bills might have that unusual scenario by Saturday night. And their extreme win-or-in scenario isn't that outrageous.

If the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday — the Ravens have the No. 1 seed clinched and could rest starters — and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the 5-11 Tennessee Titans, and also the Houston Texans-Indianapolis Colts game on Saturday doesn't end in a tie, the Bills go into Sunday night with a lot of pressure.

In that scenario, the Bills would get the AFC East title and a No. 2 seed with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night, and be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss. Talk about high stakes.

Miami has a softer landing spot. The Dolphins have already clinched a playoff spot so they're in even with a loss on Sunday night. But Miami hasn't won the AFC East or hosted a playoff game since the 2008 season, so there's plenty on the line for the Dolphins too.

Some years, the NFL doesn't have an ideal candidate for the Sunday night game in Week 18 to end the regular season. They have a perfect one this season with Bills at Dolphins. It gets even spicier if the Steelers and Jaguars win, and the Texans and Colts don't tie. The playoffs would start early for the Bills.

Here are the Week 18 games that will have the biggest impact on the playoff picture:

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Among all of the playoff-clinching scenarios, 13 of the 16 games have at least some potential impact on the playoff picture heading into Week 18. That's pretty good for the NFL.

There will be drama in Indianapolis. The winner of Saturday night's game clinches a playoff spot. Neither team was expected to be anywhere close to the playoffs this season, but rookie head coaches DeMeco Ryans and Shane Steichen have both done fantastic jobs. The losing team will be eliminated from the postseason. The Texans played very well last week with their pair of rookie stars, quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr., back in the lineup. They'll look to keep that momentum going against a hard-nosed Colts team.

Even better, the winner on Saturday night will take the AFC South title if the Jaguars lose against the Titans on Sunday.

The Buccaneers lost last week and wasted an opportunity to clinch the NFC South, but they get a second chance this week. The Bucs are in with a win over the 2-14 Panthers. Spoiling the Bucs' division plans would be a nice way for the Panthers to end a miserable season. The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints will be rooting for Carolina. If Tampa Bay loses, the winner of Falcons-Saints is the NFC South champ. The Saints can also get a wild-card with a win and losses by the Packers and Seahawks.

The Philadelphia Eagles' stunning loss in Week 17 to the Arizona Cardinals changed the NFC East race. The Cowboys can win the division with a victory over the 4-12 Commanders. That would be huge for a Dallas team that has been much better at home this season. The Eagles can still win the NFC East, but they need to beat the Giants and hope for a Cowboys loss. The NFC East champ will be the No. 2 seed unless they both lose and the Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings. In that scenario the Lions move up to No. 2.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

The Jaguars win the AFC South with a win. That's easy. If the Jaguars lose it gets tricky. With a Jaguars loss, the winner of Saturday night's Texans-Colts team takes the division. Jacksonville isn't guaranteed a wild-card spot either. If the Jaguars lose, their only path to a wild-card spot is a Steelers loss, Denver Broncos loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and Texans-Colts not ending in a tie. If the Steelers win Saturday (or the Texans and Colts tie), the Jaguars know they'll be in a win the division or go home scenario.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

The Packers put themselves in a win-and-in position by blowing out the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday night. Green Bay has a wild-card spot with a victory over the Bears. There is a path for the Packers to make the playoffs with a tie or loss but it would take a lot of help. The Packers can make the math easy by simply winning, but that won't be easy against a Bears team that is playing well and would love to knock its rival out of the postseason.