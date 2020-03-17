NFL players and fans react to Tom Brady leaving the Patriots

Chris Cwik
Yahoo Sports
<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/players/5228/" data-ylk="slk:Tom Brady">Tom Brady</a> is leaving the <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/teams/new-england/" data-ylk="slk:Patriots">Patriots</a>. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Tom Brady is leaving the Patriots. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

It’s actually happening. When the 2020 NFL season begins, Tom Brady will not be a member of the New England Patriots. Brady announced his “football journey will take place elsewhere” in a Twitter post Tuesday.

The news came as a shock to the football-loving world. The thought of Brady leaving the Patriots — where he spent the last 20 seasons — still doesn’t feel real.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

But we can assure you, Brady leaving the Patriots is very real. We have the tweets to prove it.

A number of NFL fans and players expressed their thoughts after Brady made his announcement. Some decided to take the high road and praise Brady and the Patriots for what they were able to accomplish in Brady’s 20 seasons with the team:

Others started working on their recruiting pitches and sharing memories. Chicago Bears receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, who played with Brady in New England, was among those quick to check in on Brady:

Many, many others had jokes:

Others decided to dunk on Julian Edelman, who boldly claimed Brady was “coming back” in February.

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next