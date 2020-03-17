NFL players and fans react to Tom Brady leaving the Patriots

Tom Brady is leaving the Patriots. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

It’s actually happening. When the 2020 NFL season begins, Tom Brady will not be a member of the New England Patriots. Brady announced his “football journey will take place elsewhere” in a Twitter post Tuesday.

The news came as a shock to the football-loving world. The thought of Brady leaving the Patriots — where he spent the last 20 seasons — still doesn’t feel real.

But we can assure you, Brady leaving the Patriots is very real. We have the tweets to prove it.

A number of NFL fans and players expressed their thoughts after Brady made his announcement. Some decided to take the high road and praise Brady and the Patriots for what they were able to accomplish in Brady’s 20 seasons with the team:

Here's a final look at some of @TomBrady's "Let's Go!" screams at Gillette Stadium. pic.twitter.com/8RIFh3FIkx — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) March 17, 2020

"Pats Nation will always be a part of me."



Tom Brady said on Twitter this morning that it's time for a new stage in his life and career. pic.twitter.com/rEH5j1Gamq — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) March 17, 2020

Others started working on their recruiting pitches and sharing memories. Chicago Bears receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, who played with Brady in New England, was among those quick to check in on Brady:

@TomBrady good morning! Heard the news. Just making sure you are good? Asking for my friends.. — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 17, 2020

Practice against Tom Brady everyday was like playing on the 92’ Dream Team. He brought that much intensity to the practice field. Which ever team he lands I’m sure he will continue his legacy of playing a great brand of football. #TB12 pic.twitter.com/Y6tKUOapIk — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) March 17, 2020

Many, many others had jokes:

What ended up being Tom Brady’s last pass as a Patriot.pic.twitter.com/HgGJNriWwN — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 17, 2020

Patriots: “We winning the Super Bowl this year!”



Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/7KaBZfuYgQ — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 17, 2020

THE AFC EAST HAS A NEW #1 QB pic.twitter.com/MjiN13uqNl — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 17, 2020

The Patriots love a underpriced veteran value pickup and there's a big one in free agency at a positon of need: they should strongly look at Tom Brady. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) March 17, 2020

Others decided to dunk on Julian Edelman, who boldly claimed Brady was “coming back” in February.

Y I K E S 😬 https://t.co/FzuYM3fG35 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 17, 2020

When Julian Edelman gets the call from Tom Brady this morning pic.twitter.com/M3qcxWMjhg — FanDuel (@FanDuel) March 17, 2020

