Pierre Desir donated 10,000 meals to Houston food bank despite having no connection to city

Former New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Pierre Desir has never lived in Houston, and he's never played for a Houston team. But none of that stopped him from donating 10,000 meals to a Houston food bank this week while the city and numerous other parts of Texas deal with power outages and water shortages brought on by a winter storm.

According to Desir's agent, who spoke with ESPN, Desir did it because he felt "it was the right thing to do."

Giving back is a passion for Desir. The 30-year-old has been nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award twice, and is known in the NFL for his charitable efforts.

Desir was first nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2019 when he was with the Indianapolis Colts. Desir donated $185,000 to his high school, Francis Howell Central, to help them build a brand new performing arts center.

Desir's most recent nomination for the award came this past season while he was playing for the Jets. He was heavily involved in the Jets' Tackle Bullying program, and made several virtual visits to schools to talk about his experience as a victim of childhood bullying.

He was nominated while he was playing for the Jets, but by the time the nomination was announced, Desir was no longer on the team. The Jets had released him in November, and he spent the rest of the season playing for the Ravens.

Over Desir's seven-year NFL career, he's also played for the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, and Seattle Seahawks.

