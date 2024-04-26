NFL to open day two of draft honoring Michigan football

Day two of the 2024 NFL draft is just hours away but there will be a special honor bestowed upon one team in the college ranks.

Fresh off of a national championship, the Michigan Wolverines aren’t just in contention for breaking the NFL draft record for most players selected, but with the draft being in Detroit, Michigan — and thus already having something of a maize and blue flair — the home team will get a ‘salute’ to open up the second day of college players making their way into the professional ranks. The news was reported by Michigan alum and ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

To kick off the start of Day Two of the NFL Draft at 7 pm ET, the NFL will salute members of the Michigan Wolverines 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship team. pic.twitter.com/6NPoCzMcmM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2024

While day three of the draft has a lot of promise for the Wolverine hopefuls, day two should feature several big name players coming off the board. Running back Blake Corum, defensive back Mike Sainristil, linebacker Junior Colson, and defensive tackle Kris Jenkins are among the players who hope to hear their names called in Detroit on Friday.

There was only one former Wolverine who was selected in round one — quarterback J.J. McCarthy who was picked at No. 10 overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire